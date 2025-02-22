An executive at Marvel has shared an update on whether we will be seeing a second season of the very popular Agatha All Along.

Agatha All Along features Kathryn Hahn as Agatha as she embarks on a journey down the Witches’ Road with the help of a newly formed coven, which features Billy ‘Teen’ Maximoff (Joe Locke), Sharon Davis (Debra Jo Rupp), Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata), Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn), Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza), and Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone).

The show received rave reviews for its storyline as well as praise for its LGBTQ+ representation.

In fact, it struck such a chord with viewers that it was considered one of the best Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) shows.

Fans have been speculating on whether a season two might be possible despite it originally being positioned as a limited series.

Hopes were dashed when Patti LuPone recently told a story on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show wherein the Agatha All Along creator Jac Schaeffer apparently said that she doesn’t “do second seasons” because “there too much to write”.

Now, though, Marvel’s head of streaming, television, and animation – Brad Winderbaum – teased the potential for a new season once more.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Winderbaum said that Agatha All Along has “linear series potential”.

“A show like Agatha, to me, is concept-based. Yes, a second season for sure is something that we would want to do, but let’s not rush it. Let’s get the right idea and then make it.”

Winderbaum was apparently unaware of what LuPone had previously said and went on to praise the “chemistry” between the cast and “Jac in that showrunner role”, calling it “magic”.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the future of Agatha All Along, it appears the cast would be open to reprising their roles.

Hahn previously told Deadline that she and “everyone would be thrilled to come back… in any capacity”.