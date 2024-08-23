Everything you need to know about upcoming WandaVision spin-off Agatha All Along

As we patiently await the arrival of new Marvel TV series Agatha All Along, here is everything you need to know, including whether it features any LGBTQ+ characters.

The dark comedy has a stellar cast which includes Heartstopper’s Joe Locke, The White Lotus’ Aubrey Plaza, Broadway icon Patti LuPone as well as WandaVision‘s Kathryn Hahn.

After being renamed and delayed for almost a year, Agatha All Along is finally set for release soon.

Ahead of the upcoming dark comedy fantasy miniseries, here are all the details on Agatha All Along’s origins, Wanda’s presence and the show’s queer characters.

Agatha All Along is a spinoff of WandaVision. (Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel)

What is Agatha All Along based on?

Agatha All Along is a spinoff of the Disney+’s 2021 live-action miniseries WandaVision.

Created by Jac Schaeffer, the show is based on Stan Lee’s character Agatha Harkness who features in the Marvel comics.

The upcoming show’s title is also seemingly a reference to the catchy original song from WandaVision “It Was [Agatha] All Along”.

Agatha, played by Kathryn Hahn, is Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch’s nosy neighbour in the miniseries, She is the antagonist of Wanda’s story.

After WandaVision, Agatha must face the Witches’ Road. (Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel)

Is Agatha All Along a prequel or a sequel?

Agatha All Along is a sequel to WandaVision.

At the end of WandaVision, Agatha was trapped in Westview, New Jersey by Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen).

With the help of a goth teen who is set to face the trials of the legendary Witches’ Road, Agatha attempts to escape without her powerful abilities.

The Witches’ Road is, as the synopsis reads, “a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.”

Agatha and the teenager team up to form an unconventional new coven of witches to take on the Witches’ Road’s trial.

Will Elizabeth Olsen be in Agatha All Along? (Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel)

Will Wanda be in Agatha All Along?

Though Wanda’s appearance in Agatha All Along is turning into another Andrew Garfield Spiderman situation, there is mixed evidence surrounding Olsen appearing in the new show.

Will there be a potential reunion between the two witches Wanda and Agatha? Here’s what we know so far.

Olsen’s character Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch was crushed in the end of 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

However, amidst the climactic ending, it is unclear whether Wanda perished or if she somehow survived the deadly crash.

Also, in the teaser trailer, Agatha approaches a body in an autopsy room which is tagged with a Westview library card reading “W Maximoff.”

This all seems to point to Agatha receiving magical signs that her fellow witch has passed… or could it be that Wanda is leaving breadcrumbs to prompt Agatha’s memories to return? We’ll have to wait and see!

Does Joe Locke play a queer character in Agatha All Along? (Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel)

Are there queer characters in Agatha All Along?

In Agatha All Along, Joe Locke may not be playing Wiccan, but he is playing a queer character in the series.

Originally, fans believed Locke would play Wiccan, one of Marvel’s leading gay superheroes who is also one of Wanda’s twin sons.

On Agatha’s journey with a coven of witches, she meets the character Teen who Locke has confirmed is both American and gay!

“The way [Teen’s sexuality is] explored in the show is very truthful and very positive,” he shared with Rolling Stone UK.

Though he is a queer character, Locke emphasised that Teen’s queerness will not be his defining characteristic.

“We gather a coven and a very unlikely group of women and me – which is my life in general – get on the Witches’ Road. Then magic, fun, and mystery prevails,” he teased, adding that fans can expect “twists and turns” and “different subgenres of comedy”.

“It’s definitely darker. It’s actually a little bit scary, which is good. I think it’s a great start for a new journey within the MCU of exploring different types of characters that aren’t like Iron Man or Captain America. It’s a new type of superhero, which I think is exciting.”

Agatha All Along is on Disney+ from 18 September. (Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel)

How and when to watch Agatha All Along?

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along are set to be released on 18 September.

The remaining seven episodes will air weekly until November.

You’ll be able to stream the show on Disney+.