A very brief new look at Marvel’s spooky Agatha All Along series has given fans their first listen to Joe Locke’s American accent.

Heartstopper favourite Locke stars in the brand new WandaVision spin-off series alongside Kathryn Hahn, who plays the show’s Head Witch In Charge, Agatha Harkness.

Patti LuPone and Aubrey Plaza also star in the miniseries, which will see Agatha convene a spellbinding coven in an attempt to regain the powers that Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) stole from at the end of the original series.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (10 July) for his first ever stint as a guest on a late-night US show, Locke was interviewed by Hahn about how he came to be part of the new series.

Ahead of their chat though, Hahn introduced the 20-year-old Brit with a slightly revised clip from the simply bonkers – and surprisingly terrifying – trailer that dropped earlier this week (9 July).

As Hahn’s Agatha promises to “walk the Witches’ Road”, Locke’s character – who is at the moment unnamed, though fans think they have worked out who he is – responds: “The Road will give you the thing you want the most, if you make it to the end.”

As Agatha All Along is set in the US, Locke’s character has an American accent, and this is the first time his innumerous fans are hearing it in action in the show.

During his appearance on Kimmel, Locke shared a little about his experience of being cast in the series, and the great mystery that surrounds his character.

“I’m a big Marvel fan. When I was younger, that was the thing that me and my friends [did]… the thing you do is go and see the new Marvel film,” he explained.

Referencing how he first heard of his role in Agatha All Along, he continued: “It was ‘untitled Marvel project’ for ‘untitled role’. Until like my fourth audition, that was all I had.”

Hahn then told a story of how when the pair first met for a “chemistry read” of the Agatha script, they arrived both wearing the same shoes.

“It was fated,” Locke quipped in response.

Agatha All Along marks Joe Locke’s second ever screen role after Netflix’s Heartstopper adaptation, the third season of which is coming this October.

Locke went on to explain that it’s “been so hard” keeping the secrets of his character and the show to himself, explaining: “I want to talk about it. There are so many cool things that happen on the show that I want to tell people. And it’s been a long time since we’ve had to keep the secrets.”

Fans strongly believe that Locke’s character is Billy Kaplan, aka Wiccan, son of Wanda Maximoff and one of Marvel’s leading gay superheroes.

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along will be released on Disney+ on 18 September, with the remaining seven episodes airing through to November.