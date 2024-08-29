A major US health insurance company is making artificial insemination available on all its eligible plans – regardless of sexual orientation or partner status.

Aetna, a subsidiary of CVS Health, announced the landmark change its intrauterine insemination (IUI) policy on Tuesday (27 August). Members can access the benefit as a test of fertility and, in some cases, to increase the chances of pregnancy.

“Expanding IUI coverage is yet another demonstration of Aetna’s commitment to women’s health across all communities, including LGBTQ+ and unpartnered people,” the company’s chief medical officer, Cathy Moffitt, said.

“This industry-leading policy change is a stake in the ground, reflecting Aetna’s support of all who need to use this benefit as a preliminary step in building their family.”

Aetna is one of the United States’ largest medical insurance providers, serving over 35 million people and when combined with the rest of CVS Health, makes up 11 per cent of the market share.

What is IUI?

Also known as artificial insemination, IUI is a fertility treatment that involves placing specially prepared sperm directly into the uterus. The procedure is done around the time of ovulation, to increase the chances of fertilisation.

The procedure is usually the first step for couples with unexplained fertility problems, but can also be used for single women and LGBTQ+ couples wanting to start a family. Unlike in vitro fertilisation, where the egg is fertilised in a lab and the embryos then implanted into the uterus, IUI is a direct injection of the sperm.

While IUI is generally less costly, the success rates are lower than IVF, especially for those over the age of 35.

Ground-breaking shift in policy for LGBTQ+ parents-to-be

Aetna’s previous policy only provided IUI treatments to straight couples who said they were not able to conceive after trying for six or 12 months, depending on their ages.

Single women and LGBTQ+ couples were required to pay for 12 cycles of IUI before they became eligible for coverage. The discrepancy was the subject of a 2021 lawsuit brought by a couple in New York.

In response, Aetna, without acknowledging any wrongdoing, committed to ensuring equal fertility treatment coverage for all policyholders, regardless of sexual orientation or marital status. This includes reimbursing past claims for eligible LGBTQ+ individuals and establishing a $2 million (£1.5 million) fund to compensate those affected by the disparity.

Kate Steinle, the chief clinical officer at Folx, an American healthcare provider for the LGBTQ+ community, said: “We know first-hand the barriers people face in accessing medical care to start or grow their families.

“As an in-network provider focused on the LGBTQ+ community, we applaud Aetna’s efforts to reduce out-of-pocket costs, so that more people can have the families they dream of and deserve.”

The new policy comes into effect on Sunday (1 September).

