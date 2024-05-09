RuPaul’s Drag Race star Shea Coulée appeared in the instantly iconic cameo role of drag queen Lisa Condo on US comedy series Abbott Elementary – and we’re living.

At this point, Ms Shea Coulée is no stranger to the limelight, and it’s just more of a question of where the Chicago-based nightlife icon will pop up next.

After appearing on three seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race (season nine, All Stars 5 and All Stars 7), Shea has continued to blitz Hollywood, even nabbing a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe along the way.

Before she struts onto screens in Ironheart, though, the All Stars 5 winner has made a quick pit stop at everyone’s favourite school – Abbott Elementary.

Shea appeared as a guest star in the most recent episode of the ABC sitcom, which was created by and stars social media icon Quinta Bronson, and follows teachers at an underfunded school in Philadelphia.

During the season three episode 12, ‘Mother’s Day‘, which aired on the network last night (8 May), Janine (Brunson) and her coworkers (Janelle James and Chris Perfetti) attend a drag brunch – where the one and only Shea Coulée is performing as ‘Lisa Condo’.

Fans have flocked to social media to praise Shea Coulée for her Abbott Elementary performance.

“NOT SHEA COULEÉ IN ABBOTT OMGGGGG,” one wrote, while another commented: “This is everything to me.”

A third added: “AN ACTRESS” and yet another Shea Coulée stan chimed in: “Like I always have another reason to love her.”

A further clip of the show sees Shea encouraging Jacob (Perfetti) to tip her, which one fan has captioned: “My mother”.

The episode also features season 13 winner Symone as the drag queen ‘Divine Intervention’, with season 16 queen Xunami Muse praising the casting of the episode.

The sitcom, which also stars Lisa Ann Walters and Sheryl Lee Ralph, has recently been renewed for a fourth season.

SHEA AND SYMONE ON ABBOTT ELEMENTARY OMMGGG😭😭😭😭 I’m so happy you don’t understaaaannndddd pic.twitter.com/l1x5P6TxoT — Xunami “ijbol queen” Muse (@XunamiMuse) May 9, 2024

Abbott Elementary airs on ABC in the US, and is available on Disney+ in the UK.