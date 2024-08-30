Members of a non-monogamous lesbian throuple have spoken about being in a three-way relationship.

Kaylie, Ness and Katie told PinkNews that their polyamorous relationship has allowed them to learn that “you can equally love more than one person”.

Ness said: “This is all our first poly relationship. We recognise four different relationships.

“Me and Katie are in a relationship, me and Kay are in a relationship, and Katie and Kay are also in a relationship, so that’s three. And then there’s the mutual relationship between the three of us.”

Polyamory is an umbrella term that describes non-monogamous relationships where each partner is aware and consenting of each pairing.

The term can involve relationships such as kitchen table polyamory, in which each member maintains a platonic, friendly relationship with those they are not dating. It can also include relationship anarchy, in which there are no definable rules and culturally norms about what a relationship is, or should be, are rejected.

Ness and Katie had been together for four years before establishing the throuple, and gave Kaylie enough time to acclimatise.

“We had new relationship energy, both of us, simultaneously, with our new partner,” Ness continued. “We needed to make sure that Katie and Kaylie got time to bond and form a romantic relationship. We also needed to make sure we prioritised time as the three of us to form this symbiotic relationship.”

Within the dynamic, each couple has their own preferred hobbies, interests and ways to spend time together. While the throuple dynamic works for them, there is an elevated level of “emotional intelligence” required to maintain it.

“We have to hold ourselves to a little bit of a higher standard. We do have to have a higher level of communication skills.”

The throuple admitted that they face a lot of negative comments from people who “think it’s wrong,” but their love is stronger than any discriminatory rhetoric.

“We’re trying to normalise this in the sense of helping people understand that we exist,” Ness added.

