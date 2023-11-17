How to know if you might be polyamorous

Polyamory – or being “poly” – has become more common in the LGBTQ+ community in recent years, yet, it’s not just for queer people.

Polyamory means a person having simultaneous close romantic relationships with two or more individuals, with the knowledge and consent of all partners concerned.

The term comes from the Greek word “poly”, which means “many, several”, and the Latin word “amor”, which means “love”. Crucially, polyamory is based on consent and open communication, and does not involve lying or cheating on a partner.

Celebrities including Bella Thorne, Tilda Swinton, and YouTuber Stevie Boebi have all spoken about having multiple relationships, while dating apps like OkCupid and Tinder have added features for those looking for non-monogamous relationships.

While polyamory has become more common in the LGBTQ+ community, you don’t have to identify as queer to be polyamorous, and relationships can be romantic, sexual, or both.

So, how do you know if you might be poly?

If you’re having feelings that you want to date more than one person, it could be a sign that you’re poly, and it might be something to healthily explore. This does not mean seeing multiple people behind your partner’s back or cheating in any way, but being honest about your feelings.

Feeling uncomfortable committing to just one person or relationship could be another sign of being poly. If the idea of monogamy makes you feel uneasy, polyamory could be something to look into.

Enjoying the idea of your partner, or yourself, being with multiple people, could also be a sign of being polyamorous.

Exploring polyamory for the first time could mean reading up and researching what polyamorous relationships are like, or if you’re currently with a monogamous partner, opening up about wanting to explore non-monogamy is a good way to ensure your relationships will be based on honesty and consent.

If you’re looking to explore polyamory healthily, resources like Polyamory UK could be a great place to start.