Statistics from the UK Deed Poll Office have revealed the most popular names chosen by more than 1,300 trans-masculine and trans-feminine people in the UK.

“Changing one’s name is a significant step in the journey of gender affirmation for many transgender individuals,” a press release from deed poll office said. “Our findings reveal intriguing trends and patterns that shed light on this deeply personal process.”

According to the data, almost 70 per cent of trans applicants chose a name that did not start with the same letter as their deadname, the term used to describe the name given to a trans person at birth.

The most common chosen trans names in the UK have been revealed. (Getty)

Trans applicants were also show to be significantly likely to change their middle name, with some 1,260 people (80.87 per cent) applying to alter or remove it, or to add one. Close to nine per cent didn’t have a middle name at all.

Those most likely, 15.28 per cent, to change their name were aged between 18 and 28.

What are the top trans-feminine names?

By far the most popular chosen name was Jessica, with 1.84 per cent of applicants picking it, followed by Emily, 1.47 per cent, and Charlotte and Alice, tied with 1.29 per cent.

Willow, Luna, Lucy, Freya, Ellie and Alex all tied for fourth place at 1.10 per cent each, then came Sarah, Riley, Olivia, Lily and Jennifer.

The UK Deed Poll Office believes that the names are likely to reflect “cultural influences, personal heroes or simply names that resonate deeply with the individual’s sense of self”.

What are the top trans-masculine names?

The research showed that Noah was the top name, with 1.69 per cent, closely followed by Alex with 1.57 per and Charlie at 1.45 per cent.

Further down the list was Elliot, 1.33 per cent of applicants, Daniel, Tyler and Jay.

Below them, in a seven-way tie, were Luke, Lucas, Logan, Kai, Jayden, James and Jack.

“By understanding these statistics, we can better appreciate the diverse experiences and choices of the transgender community,” the deed poll office said. “We are committed to supporting individuals through every step of their name-change journey with empathy and respect.”

You can read all of the findings from the study, titled Transgender Name Change Statistics, here.

