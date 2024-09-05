Lady Gaga fans, rise. Mother Monster has some news regarding the release of her new album: it’s coming in February, and it’s an out-and-out pop record.

Speaking to Vogue, the singer and actress – whose new film Joker: Folie à Deux just had its Venice Film Festival premiere yesterday (4 September) – confirmed that the record, known by fans as LG7, will be released in February.

The reaction to the news on X/Twitter was visceral, to say the least, with “Lady Gaga” and “LG7” both trending on the platform.

Earlier this week, the “Rain On Me” hitmaker and 13-time Grammy Award winner announced via a call sheet on Instagram that the first single will drop on an as-yet undisclosed date in October.

By the time the new record comes out in February, it will have been almost five years since the release of her previous record, the pandemic-stricken yet critically loved Chromatica.

It’s the longest length of time between any of her album releases.

According to Vogue, one of the songs from the record is “intense and ominous” and “an old-school Gaga banger, unsettling but also buoyant”.

Explaining the record herself, Gaga said: “There’s a lot of pain associated with this adventure… and when I start to explore that pain it can bring out another side to my artistry.”

The superstar was coy with further details about the record, but she did reveal that it was her fiancé, businessman Michael Polansky, who told her that she should embrace her pop roots.

Lady Gaga performs on stage during The Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Getty)

“Michael is the person who told me to make a new pop record. He was like, ‘Babe. I love you. You need to make pop music.’”

Polansky told the publication: “Like anyone would do for the person they love, I encouraged her to lean in to the joy of it. On the Chromatica tour, I saw a fire in her; I wanted to help her keep that alive all the time and just start making music that made her happy.”

The singer’s engagement to Polansky was confirmed during the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she performed at the gloriously camp opening ceremony, but the couple got engaged back in April.

The pair have been an item for five years now.

Vogue also reports that in addition to her as-yet untitled seventh album, she has recorded a “surprise project” for fans.

The “Bad Romance” singer first started teasing her new album at the end of last year, sharing snaps from the recording studio, and she has spent much of 2024 perfecting and polishing it.

Lady Gaga is best known for her pop offerings, but her fifth album, 2016’s Joanne, veered into country and soft rock.