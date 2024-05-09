Lady Gaga has finally announced the release of her long-awaited Chromatica Ball film, almost two years after the short summer tour began.

Writing on Instagram, Gaga revealed that the concert special, entitled Gaga Chromatica Ball, took her “countless hours” of editing to get right, hence the delay.

“I spent countless hours in the editing room bringing my vision for this film to life. It is my gift to you – directed, produced and created by me, alongside some of the most talented, creative people in the world,” she wrote, adding that the film will be released on HBO on 25 May.

A short trailer for the concert tour suggests that it will largely focus on the show itself, rather than how Gaga put the show together, which was the approach taken by Beyoncé in her recent film Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

“This film chronicles a time of immense creativity… the fashion, the dance, the music,” Gaga shared in a lengthy post accompanying the trailer.

“Revisiting the tour leaves me speechless the way we had each other – you all showed up for music and art in a big way, and with a level of excitement and freedom that I will never forget.”

The Chromatica Ball began in July 2022, and ended in September that year.

She continued by gushing over her fans, dubbed Little Monsters, writing that she edited the film specifically to “honour” them.

“Here’s the truth – no matter where life or my career has taken me, my time with you always is a path back to a very powerful part of myself. In a stadium filled with YOU it came to life. Thank you for that feeling,” she wrote.

Gaga Chromatica Ball was first teased back in September 2022, when the musician and LGBTQ+ star and ally confirmed that one of the shows had been filmed by 30 cameras. In June last year, she confirmed that work on a tour film was still ongoing.

Yet, as she continued to make headway with other projects including her new film Joker: Folie à Deux and sixth studio album, fans feared that she had let the tour film rest.

Lady Gaga stars as DC Universe villain Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie a Deux. (MEGA/Getty)

Throughout her 15-year career, Gaga has announced various projects that have not made it to fruition, including ARTPOP ACT II, music videos for her songs including “Venus”, and a concert in space.

Fans and queer celebrities alike reacted with sheer joy at seeing Gaga Chromatica Ball finally come to life, with one fan calmly writing: “YOU ARE SO MOTHER FOR THIS!!! I AM GAGGED!!!”

“Lady Gaga, is there anything you CAN’T do,” another questioned after she revealed that she’d edited the film herself.

“Thank you for perfecting your art for us. I can’t wait to experience this again,” commented Canada’s Drag Race finalist Gia Metric, while All Stars 8 queen Kandy Muse added: “The mother that you are.”

“OMG YESSSS,” wrote drag music superstar Pabllo Vittar, as trans acting icon Dylan Mulvaney cried “I CAN’T WAIT,” and choreographer Todrick Hall coherently added: “Aghghghggggghhhhhhh.”

Gaga Chromatica Ball will stream on Max from 25 May.