Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause has revealed that she sometimes feels like a fraud because she didn’t join the LGBTQ+ community earlier.

After appearing at the GLAAD Media Awards is Los Angeles, Stause took to social media to say: “Thank you for embracing someone who sometimes feels imposter syndrome (IS) because I am late to join the community. You boldly embracing me gave me the courage to be loud and proud.”

She also shared three images, including one with her non-binary spouse, Australian singer G Flip.

IS is a recognised phenomenon that can cause people to feel self-doubt. It is often accompanied by depression and anxiety. One report says up to 90 per cent of working adults have experienced the syndrome, which is more prevalent in marginalised communities. Women are more likely to experience it than men.

Since the awards in April, Stause has shared that she has felt “embraced” by the LGBTQ+ community after coming out, which has helped her deal with feeling like an “outcast” for most of her life.

Speaking of her relationship with G Flip, she told Gay Times: “I am so happy. Being with G and having real confidence of knowing that I have my person, they have my back, it feels like I’ve found myself. That’s the confidence that you see [on Selling Sunset].”

The couple renewed their vows in an “Aussie wedding” in July, following their Las Vegas nuptials in May last year.

