Chrishell Stause has spoken about feeling “embraced” by the LGBTQ+ community after she came out.

The Selling Sunset star has been a valiant advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. Stause spoke out against the transphobic hate her spouse G Flip, who is non-binary, received following their wedding and called out a fellow co-star on the Netflix series for misgendering the musician.

Stause has since revealed that the support from the community has helped her deal with feeling like an “outcast” for the majority of her life. “Joining the community, there is a sense of the outcasts coming together and making sure that nobody ever feels like that,” she told Gay Times.

The Emmy-nominated actor also credited her relationship with G-Flip for her new-found “confidence”. She said: “I am so happy. Being with G and having real confidence of knowing that I have my person, they have my back, it feels like I’ve found myself. That’s the confidence that you see [on Selling Sunset].”

In the seventh season of Selling Sunset, Stause showcased her support for the LGBTQ+ community when she swiftly dealt with Marie Lou-Nuerk misgendering the “Cruel Summer” cover star during a fight.

During the heated exchange, Lou-Nuerk accused Stause of not being interested in her life but says that she “really liked G a lot”. While complimenting G as “so nice” Marie-Lou misgendered them by using she/her pronouns.

Chrishell immediately reacted with a disappointed facial expression. “Okay, my partner is non-binary,” she calmly explained. “They use ‘they/them’ pronouns. This is a simple thing.” The co-star apologised, and the pair moved on with their conversation.

Speaking about her calm and collected reaction to the incident, Stause told the outlet: “We’re filming a TV show that will go out to 190 countries, so it is absolutely my duty to correct that.

“I just can’t fathom making a big deal out of making someone comfortable over something as simple as a pronoun. We can all learn and do better. If you can’t be the person that wants to try and make someone feel instantly more comfortable, then stay home.”