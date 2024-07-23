Chrishell Stause and G Flip have renewed their vows in an “Aussie wedding”, just over one year on from sharing the details of their Las Vegas nuptials.

The Selling Sunset star and the Australian singer-songwriter — who is non-binary — confirmed in May 2023 that they tied the knot during an intimate wedding in Sin City. They shared the news at the time via an Instagram reel promoting G Flip’s single “Be Your Man”.

The Neighbours actress has now shared their celebrations via a 23 July social media post, which served three purposes: “an Aussie wedding, a vow renewal” and Stause’s 43rd birthday party. “I will refer to it as the BEST NIGHT EVER,” Stause said.

“We laughed. We cried. We danced. We rode the bull. SO incredibly grateful for my Aussie family. Never doing life without you @gflip,” the star wrote.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2023, Stause said about their wedding: “It was nice to keep things private and to ourselves so that we could really enjoy it. Then, once we felt ready to share, now, it’s exciting because we get to live in it all over again.”

Stause, who shot to fame in the long-running US soap, All My Children, described her wedding day to G-Flip as “the best day of all time”. She added that she didn’t “want to hear people’s opinions” and unsolicited social media takes on their wedding, which led to wanting privacy.

And much in the spirit of a queer Vegas wedding, she added: “It was very untraditional. Elvis was there, so it was great.”

Stause has recently revealed that the support from the LGBTQ+ community has helped her deal with feeling like an “outcast” for the majority of her life. “Joining the community, there is a sense of the outcasts coming together and making sure that nobody ever feels like that,” she told Gay Times.

The Emmy-nominated actor also credited her relationship with G-Flip for her new-found “confidence”. She said: “I am so happy. Being with G and having real confidence of knowing that I have my person, they have my back, it feels like I’ve found myself. That’s the confidence that you see [on Selling Sunset].”