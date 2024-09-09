A Discord account allegedly belonging to the teenager accused of killing four people in a high school shooting in Georgia, is believed to contain anti-trans rhetoric.

14-year-old Colt Gray appeared in court on Friday (6 September) to face four charges of first-degree murder after allegedly opening fire at Apalachee High School in Winder, where he is accused of killing four people and injuring at least nine others.

When taken into custody and interviewed, he reportedly told Barrow County police reportedly: “I did it.”

His father, 54-year-old Colin Gray, has been charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and child cruelty, for allowing his son to possess an AR-15-style rifle which was allegedly used in the attack on Wednesday (4 September).

Documents discovered by police revealed possible motives for the shooting.

Two pupils and two teachers died in the school shooting. (Getty)

Among the documents was an account for the online chat forum Discord, which the FBI had linked to the teen after he was accused of making a threat to open fire at the school last year.

It is claimed that among the messages was one that read: “I can’t kill myself yet, cause I’m not contributing anything to culture. I need to go out knowing I did.”

The account also allegedly referred to the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, and is said to contain anti-trans sentiment.

Father of school shooter alleges homophobic bullying against his son

Meanwhile, Colin Gray is reported to have claimed his son had been subjecting to anti-gay bullying and taunts several years before the shooting.

While there is no evidence of the teenager’s sexuality, his father told officers that it was a “very difficult time for him”.

Colt Gray’s maternal grandfather, Charles Polhamus, told CNN: “He was a good kid, but he lived in an environment that was hostile,” adding that he had never seen his grandson show any signs of aggression or anger.

Branding Colin Gray a “dysfunctional father who was a screamer and a hollerer”, Polhamus added: “I understand that Colt chose to do what he did, and I understand he has to pay for it. But I’m telling you, the environment he lived in… you put somebody in a situation like that for 10 or 11 years, guess what’s gonna happen? Nothing good.”