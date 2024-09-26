The man accused of murdering 14-year-old trans girl Pauly Likens has been arraigned by a judge in Pennsylvania, moving him closer to a trial.

Arraignment is a process by which a defendant is formally notified of the charges against them.

DaShawn Watkins, 29, was charged with first-degree murder in July after the trans teenager’s dismembered body was found near the Golden Run Wildlife Area, in Sharpsville, on 25 June. Pauly was last seen on 22 June, after leaving a friend’s home at 9.30pm, according to police.

Surveillance footage the following day showed Likens getting into a vehicle allegedly driven by Watkins, who also faces charges of aggravated assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse involving a person under the age of 16, and abuse of a corpse.

He denies all charges against him and Tuesday’s (24 September) proceedings were brief. According to The Advocate, no date has yet been set for the trial.

Pamela Ladner, the president of LGBTQIA+ Alliance Shenango Valley, told CNN that Pauly was “a selfless, loving child who loved nature, getting her nails done, and shopping”, and “aspired to be a park ranger” like her aunt.

“Our community is mourning with Pauly’s family at this tragic loss of young life. We are hoping justice is served,” Ladner added.

In July, the teenager’s father Paul said: “The world lost a little shine the day Pauly was taken from us.”

Speaking to local news station 6ABC Philadelphia, he went on to say he had spent days searching the park, next to the Shenango river, where his daughter was reportedly last seen. Referring to Pauly using male pronouns, he said: “I need to find out where my son passed from this world. I’ve always come through here, so I can be closer to Pauly.”