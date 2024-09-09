Tim Walz’s comment about gay penguins and school shootings goes viral

Democratic vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz has told the audience at a national dinner for the Human Rights Campaign that Republicans are wasting their time promoting conspiracy theories that LGBTQ+ people are trying to “turn your children gay.”

The Minnesota governor condemned anti-LGBTQ+ politicians, saying it was pathetic that “this is what these folks are focusing on.”

In a clip shared on X/Twitter on Saturday (7 September), he added: “Like reading about two male penguins who love each other is somehow going to turn your children gay. Here’s what I tell you, it’s a fact of life: some people are gay.

“But you know what’s not a fact of life? That our children need to get shot dead in schools.”

Gay penguin couples are common while homosexual behaviour has been found in 1,000 other animal species.

Famous gay penguin couples include Roy and Silo, who live at Central Park zoo, in Manhattan, Diego and Zorro, at Bournemouth Oceanarium in the UK, and Harry and Pepper in San Francisco.

You may like to watch

Walz: This is what these folks are focusing on. Like reading about about two male penguins who love each other is somehow going to turn your children gay… It’s a fact of life some people are gay, but you know what’s not a fact of life? That our children get shot dead in schools. pic.twitter.com/tFAXOMkZNG — Acyn (@Acyn) September 8, 2024

Seemingly referring to a comment made by his vice-presidential rival JD Vance, Walz went on to say: “But you know what’s not a fact of life? That our children need to be shot dead in schools. Folks are banning books, but they’re OK with weapons of war being in our schools.

“We are going to make sure our children are seen, they bring their authentic selves, and we are going to make sure they’re safe when they get there.”

His comments come in the wake of the latest school shooting, in Winder, Georgia, in which 14-year-old Colt Gray is alleged to have killed four people and injured at least nine others. He has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder. If found guilty, he could be sentenced to 180 years in jail.