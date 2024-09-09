Paris Hilton has called herself “the original brat” after telling of her dream of collaborating with Charli XCX.

The socialite, who has previously come under fire for her use of derogatory language, revealed that she would like to record a song with the “Apple” hit-maker.

Hilton recently released a new dance-pop album, Infinite Icon, which includes collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion, Rina Sawayama, Sia and Meghan Trainor, and draws inspiration from Madonna and Britney.

“I’ve always looked up to Madonna, I always loved Britney,” Hilton told Billboard magazine. But the star she still wants to work with Charli.

“I’m the original brat,” Hilton said. “Every time I’ve spoken with [Charli], she’s like: ‘You’ve always been such an inspiration to my music’. It just makes sense for us to do a song together.”

For now, Hilton is preparing for a series of live shows and is focused on her family and business endeavours. Meanwhile, Charli is set for her Sweat tour with Troye Sivan.

You may like to watch

Charli, who recently declared the end of “brat summer”, will be touring North America from 14 September alongside the gay “Rush” singer. The pair recently appeared in photoshoot for i-D magazine, covered in soapy foam and dripping with sweat.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.