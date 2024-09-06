Charli XCX and Troye Sivan strip down for a foam-soaked photoshoot

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan stripped down for a foam-soaked i-D Magazine photoshoot. It’s safe to say that fans were left thirsty af by the clip.

The “1999” hitmakers are preparing to save autumn with their upcoming Sweat Tour after Charli broke hearts around the world after declaring the end of “Brat Summer”.

In honour of the tour, which will see the “2099” stars embarking across North America beginning 14 September, the musicians had fans thirsting over a video of an i-D Magazine photoshoot.

In the video, which the “Apple” hitmaker posted to TikTok, the singers were caught in the middle of a foam flurry while – you guessed it – dripping wet with sweat.

With a remix of “Rush” and “Club Classic” on in the background, Sivan wore nothing but a low-waisted pair of jeans, whilst Charli posed with her arm around her tourmate in mini jeans shorts and a pink lace bra.

The “Guess” hitmaker captioned the clip, “@TroyeSivan see u soon”.

In the cover interview with the outlet, Charli spoke about being a part of the “new wave” of pop icons who are “thriving in mainstream culture” whilst honouring their LGBTQ+ identities and inspirations.

“I think that’s myself, that’s Troye, that’s Chappell [Roan]. When I think about the three of us, that’s a lot of music that either is inherently a part of queer culture or is very much inspired by it and that’s super cool,” Charli said.

“When you were doing Bloom [Sivan’s 2018 album] you shot this video with Bardia [Zeinali] and I remember at the time being like, ‘Oh my God, this pop star is owning his gayness in a really outward confident way.’ That was pretty rare for an artist of that level at that time.

“We’re eight years on and now you have so many artists being outwardly gay and talking about drag culture. It’s cool that this is not an anomaly any more,” she said.

After Charli waved “Goodbye forever brat summer”, we’re convinced that the Brat movement creator is making room for her upcoming tour with Sivan. The tour kicks off in Detroit before heading off to Toronto, New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Atlanta and Miami.