Lindsay Lohan is “very hurt” after the new Mean Girls movie appeared to make a dig at her past feud with Paris Hilton.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Mean Girls.

The 37-year-old played the iconic role of Cady Heron in the original 2004 film and even makes an appearance in the 2024 remake. However, the star revealed that one of the quips in the revival comedy caused her upset.

During one of Megan Thee Stallion’s cameos in the movie, the singer jokes: “We are going back red. Y2K fire crotch is back!”

The phrase appears to hark back to when Hollywood socialite Brandon Davis called Lohan the same name, “fire crotch” during a rant when he was out with Paris Hilton in 2006. The infamous moment saw Hilton whispering in Davis’ ear at the time, and laughing as he seemingly called Lohan names.

“Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film,” Lohan’s representative, Leslie Sloane, told The Messenger. The outlet also reached out to movie writer Tina Fey’s team and Paramount but did not yet receive a response.

However, Fey did recently reveal that out of all the original cast members, there was no one more deserving of a cameo than Lohan.

The 53-year-old told Entertainment Weekly: “Paramount was like, ‘Can you get any of the original ladies?’ And I was like, ‘I can’t fit five people in’. I felt like if I could only get one person as a surprise, the original movie is really Lindsay’s movie.”

She continued: “As great as [the original cast] are, she’s the heart of that movie. And I thought, well, what could she do? I didn’t think [she should] play a teacher.

“And just to have her do that late in the movie, it also feels like it comes, I hope, at a time when fans weren’t expecting one more little surprise. It also lets her be smart, which Cady is.”

The storyline comes full circle for Lohan, who appears as the Mathlete moderator in the new movie. When the competition comes to a tie, Lohan’s character says: “Well, this has only happened once before,” calling back to when the same moment happened for herself as Cady in the 2004 film.

Mean Girls hits cinemas on 17 January in the UK.