R U OK? Day 2024 is fast approaching, but Australians are being reminded to check in on others’ mental health “every day” – not just once a year.

Trigger warning: Discussions of mental health.

R U OK? Day 2024 – helmed by a suicide prevention charity in the country – falls on 12 September, but mental health experts are reminding Australians to check in with friends, family members, partners, colleagues and teammates regularly, as difficult situations often present themselves more regularly than every R U OK? Day.

According to the Central Coast Council, nearly half of all Australians (45 per cent) will experience some kind of mental health illness during their lifetime, while YouGov research this year showed that 72 per cent of Australians reported feeling elevated levels of distress.

It’s particularly important for those in the LGBTQ+ community to feel able to open up about their feelings every day, not just on R U OK? Day 2024, as LGBTQ+ people in Australia are more likely to experience mental health issues compared to heterosexual and cisgender people, according to a study.

Jess Downey, headspace Tamworth community engagement and development officer told The Northern Daily Leader that asking “R U OK?” might seem trivial, but could have a huge impact on ensuring someone facing difficulties feels seen.

Downey said: “It could be one of the most important things in day-to-day life, and it only takes a couple of seconds to do.

“We’re seeing these conversations becoming much more widespread and diverse – you don’t just ask one day, you ask every day.”

The mental health expert noted that conversations on mental health, particularly for young people, are being seen as less “taboo”.

“When R U OK? Day first started [mental health] was not necessarily something that was taken as seriously as it is now,” she noted.

“People are not necessarily afraid to ask anymore, which is a good thing, and that’s due to the widespread message, mass marketing and getting the name out there, getting the conversations happening.”

If this story has affected you, call Lifeline on 13 11 14, text 0477 13 11 14, or use the online chat service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.