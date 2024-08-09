SZA announces that she’s taking a break from touring to ‘get her life together’

SZA has announced that she’s taking a break from touring to “get her life together” after wrapping up a final tour date in Montreal, Canada one day prior.

The “Kill Bill” hitmaker had previously concluded her shows in London, Dublin and Glastonbury Festival before taking to the stage at Lollapalooza 2024 in Chicago, US, on 2 August.

The Grammy award-winner took to social media on 5 August to share the news with fans. The performer, born Solána Imani Rowe, wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Yesterday was my last show for a while. Finally ’bout to get my life together thank u God.”

Yesterday was my last show for a while . Finally bout to get my life together thank u God . — SZA (@sza) August 5, 2024

SZA is set to perform further tour dates in November 2024, with shows scheduled in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi. Further information on whether she will still perform has not yet come to light.

It comes after the star opened up about seeking therapy for her mental health. She told the Wall Street Journal in October 2023 that she accidentally called a life coach after initially believing she was a therapist.

“After I had box-breathed myself for three months and didn’t get better, I called her in a f**king frenzy like, ‘I’m about to commit myself to an institution today, I need help!’ I said, ‘What form of therapy do you do? DBT [dialectical behavior therapy]?'”, SZA told the outlet.

The singer continued, explaining: “She was like, ‘I don’t have a clinical form of therapy because I’m not a licensed therapist, honey. I thought you knew that.’ It turns out she was not a board-certified therapist. She was a f**king life coach.”

Rowe also told the outlet that she navigates anxiety during highly-publicised events. “Sometimes when I’m in those situations, it makes me more anxious, because I’m like, ‘Damn, they’re about to judge me for being a bitch, or quiet, or looking rude,'” she said.

“It’s everything, it’s not you, it’s me, and I’m freaking out, and I don’t know how to be any different right now.”

If this story has affected you, call the Samaritans any time, day or night for free on 116 123.