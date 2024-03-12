Dolly Parton has hinted that Beyoncé is set to cover her hit track ‘Jolene’ on her upcoming album.

The country music star is no stranger to supporting the pop-turned-country singer on her new venture into the genre with her upcoming release, Act II.

Her infamous track has already been covered by several artists, including Lil Nas X and her goddaughter Miley Cyrus. Speaking to Tennessee outlet Knox News in an 11 March interview, Parton explained that she has reason to believe Queen Bey will be covering her song next.

“I think she’s recorded Jolene and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about that,” she said.

“I love her!” added the ‘Islands in the Stream’ singer. “She’s a beautiful girl and a great singer.”

Back in February, Parton took to Instagram on 22 February to share her support, explaining that she’s “excited” to hear new music from the pop-turned-country star.

“I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album,” she began. “So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single.

“Can’t wait to hear the full album!”, she concluded. “Love, Dolly.”

Beyoncé recently announced that she’s in her country girl era with her upcoming album — worlds away from her most recent R&B and Soul albums Renaissance (2022) and Lemonade (2016).

Her new single from the upcoming country release, ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’, has already made chart history. The singer has become the first Black woman to ever score a number-one single on the country music Billboard charts.

The 42-year-old ‘Break My Soul’ singer is also the first female artist to have a song hit number one on the Hot Country Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts simultaneously, according to Variety.

Although her upcoming release will mark the first full country album for the singer, it’s not the first time she’s flirted with the genre. The singer was raised in the country music hotspot of Houston, Texas, and much of her previous album art and imagery has drawn inspiration from her roots.