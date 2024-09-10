In yet another lawsuit, Jack White has sued Donald Trump for using The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” without permission. In a defiant message on social media which appeared to be aimed at Trump’s presidential campaign, White said: “Don’t even think about using my music, you fascists.”

Just weeks after Foo Fighters announced they would be donating royalties from one of their songs to Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign after Trump used a track without permission and Beyoncé threatened legal action against the Republican presidential nominee for using one of her songs, it seems Trump has done it again.

This time, Trump reportedly used The White Stripes‘ iconic track “Seven Nation Army” in a social media clip as he boarded a plane on his campaign trail. White declared on 30 August via Instagram that a “lawsuit [is] coming from my lawyers about this (to add to your five thousand others).”

White’s post continued: “Have a great day at work today Margo Martin. And as long as I’m here, a double f*** you DonOLD for insulting our nation’s veterans at Arlington you scum. You should lose every military family’s vote immediately from that if ANYTHING makes sense anymore.”

On 9 September, White appeared to share a copy of his lawsuit aimed at Trump and his campaign, Donald J. Trump for President 2024 Inc., as well as Margo Martin, Trump’s deputy director of communications. “This machine sues fascists,” he wrote.

The introduction reads: “This lawsuit seeks redress for a presidential candidate’s flagrant misappropriation of the musical composition and sound recording ‘Seven Nation Army’ (collectively, the ‘7NA Works’).” In short, White is suing Trump for unauthorised use of his song.

White also previously claimed that Trump previously used the song without his permission during his 2016 campaign, according to TMZ.

PinkNews has contacted a representative of Donald Trump for a comment on the matter.