Priyanka, one of the co-hosts on season four of queer reality series We’re Here, has reacted to the “worrying” cancellation of the show.

Originally featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela and Eureka O’Hara, the HBO series saw drag queens travel across the US to recruit small-town residents to perform in one-night-only drag shows.

The series shed a light on the difficulties of queer individuals in rural parts of America, and was renewed for a fourth season with an all-new cast in 2024: Priyanka, Sasha Velour, Jaida Essence Hall and Latrice Royale. But it has now been axed.

Speaking on TikTok, Priyanka, who won the first season of Canada’s Drag Race, reflected on the news.

“We’re Here got cancelled, the season Sasha, Jaida, Latrice and I just did was the last and final season,” she said. “I’m very, very sad because… [of] what the show does for people, and the help it gives community in small-town America.

“It makes me worried for queer content to be cancelled and not renewed. It worries me that things are gonna get a little conservative. But that’s why we keep fighting, why we keep supporting drag queens, and the trans girls and non-binary artists.

“It’s really sad. What an iconic show. The end of an era.”

After the cancellation was announced, We’re Here co-creators and executive producers Johnnie Ingram and Stephen Warren said: “Although the current run of our show has ended, We’re Here’s message of love and acceptance has already made a lasting impact for 2SLGBTQIA+ people across the country.

“Creating We’re Here was a dream come true and our hearts are overflowing with love. We are grateful to HBO for giving us this opportunity, to our fierce drag mothers and drag community, to our production team at IPC, and to all those [who] shared their hearts and stories with us.

“It took a lot of courage, sequins and sweat to make We’re Here, and we are so proud to leave behind four Peabody, Critics’ Choice, GLAAD and Television Academy award-winning seasons that are wildly entertaining, enlightening and give hope to anyone struggling to live their truth.”

HBO’s statement read: “We are honoured to have brought four heart-felt and impactful seasons of We’re Here to viewers around the world, [amid] ongoing hostility directed at drag performers and aggression towards the LGBTQ+ community at large.”

The comments of Priyanka’s TikTok have been flooded with support and wishes for the show to be picked up by other networks, and as Drag Race‘s Kim Chi wrote: “You were there.”

We’re Here is available to stream on Max in the US, and on demand on Sky Max in the UK.

