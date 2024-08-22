RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen has teased what to expect in The Traitors US season three – including how Monét X Change prepared her for the show.

Based on the iconic deception-based reality TV series hosted by Claudia Winkleman and her fringe, The Traitors US provided a classic twist on the format of the show by employing only celebrities for season two – and has continued the trend with season three.

Chief chaos-causer and mischief-maker Bob the Drag Queen will be rubbing shoulders with other queer icons like Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause and, randomly, King Charles’ openly gay family member Lord Ivar Mountbatten.

Speaking on the Sloppy Seconds podcast to Big Dipper and drag queen Meatball, Bob the Drag Queen revealed that The Traitors US season three is a “very good” season.

“As you all know, at the beginning of my summer I went to film a little TV show called The Traitors,” Bob started, before revealing her training regimen.

“All of my podcasts with Monét X Change has prepared me for this moment. The manipulation, the lies, the gaslighting, the coercion, the collusion. A contusion! Has prepared me. I’m really proud of my performance on The Traitors.“

“Justice for Pep[permint], by the way,” Bob added, referring to best friend and fellow Drag Race alumni Peppermint’s elimination as the first contestant to get the chop in season two (as a trans woman of colour).

Talking further about her performance on The Traitors, Bob then said: “You know I’m a messy b*tch who likes to fight. I’m a messy b*tch who likes drama.” We can’t wait.

The Traitors US season three cast is filled out by further reality TV legends, including a host of Real Housewives, some Big Brother alumni and even Zac Efron’s younger brother.

The American spinoff is hosted by queer star Alan Cumming, but takes place in the same Scottish castle as the British version.

Fellow Drag Race winner Trixie Mattel also previously opened up about turning a spot down on the season, saying: “I gotta tell you, I don’t know if I could ever go back to doing reality TV where I just let some homosexual’s final cut decide what I look like.”