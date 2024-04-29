RuPaul’s Drag Race stars were subjected to “threats of violence” in the premiere of season 4’s We’re Here.

New cast members Sasha Velour (season 9), Jaida Essence Hall (season 12) and Priyanka (Canada’s Drag Race) sashay into Tennessee for the first episode of the new season of the HBO series. The episode marked the We’re Here season 4 cast’s debut taking over from season one to three co-hosts Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka and Shangela, the latter of which was accused of sexual assault by multiple people.

The new cast headed up the conservative town of Shelbyville on 26 April’s episode, but their welcome was anything less than the Southern hospitality they deserved. One woman in a makeup store told the We’re Here season 4 cast she doesn’t like drag queens, while two other members of the public walked the opposite direction when Velour asks if they wanted to attend a drag show.

But perhaps the most shocking moment in the episode came when Sasha and Priyanka were walking down the street when a passerby in a truck shouted at them. In an attempt to diffuse the situation, Velour gestured to the vehicle and smiled, but a man yelled the homophobic slur “f***ot” towards her.

“He did say ‘f***ot’. Thank you, I love that word,” Velour responds. In a later scene, the star addresses the interaction: “The fact that within 24 hours of being in Tennessee, we are called ‘f***ots’, feels like a warning, like a reminder to stay in your place. They don’t want you there, they don’t want to see you. There is a threat of violence that feels a little more palpable than maybe I’m used to.”

It’s a stark reminder that the trio are no longer in the supportive, pro-LGBTQ+ environment of Drag Race, fostered by RuPaul Charles and his slew of fervent supporter celebrity judges. In fact, the state proposed legislation in 2023 to ban public displays of drag and trans people’s right to occupy public spaces.

You may like to watch

“Right now in the world, unfortunately, queer people, people of colour, trans people, and people who are different are being extremely targeted,” Essence Hall said at the start of the episode.