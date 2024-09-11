Last month, Chappell Roan sparked a conversation about fame after posting a series of TikToks urging her fans to stop “harassing” her in public. Now, she has recalled the “final straw” in a string of “disturbing incidents”, prompting her public statement on boundaries.

The LGBTQ+ singer-songwriter has been launched into the mainstream pop scene after years of work in the music industry, which included providing vocals on one of Olivia Rodrigo’s albums.

After posting a string of TikTok videos and a statement on Instagram with her clear-cut boundaries about fame, Roan has spoken about the instances which led up to her public plea with her fanbase and prompted wider conversations about parasocial relationships.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, she told of how she has a stalker – “someone Roan had met back in Missouri” – who has even turned up at her parent’s house and Roan’s hotel room in New York.

The singer even recalled how fans discovered her flight information and met her at Seattle airport in July. A man harassed her for her autograph, and wouldn’t stop until airport police came along. The same man was there at the airport with the paparazzi when she arrived back in LA.

The “Pink Pony Club” hitmaker told the outlet: “I got home and dropped to my knees. I have a hard time crying now because of my meds, but I sobbed and was screaming.”

Then, Roan recalled that last month she was at a bar celebrating her friend’s birthday. Whilst she was there, “a fan grabbed and kissed her”. She found out later that evening that someone called her father after his number was leaked online.

@chappellroan Do not assume this is directed at someone or a specific encounter. This is just my side of the story and my feelings. ♬ original sound – chappell roan

“That was the final straw for her and prompted the TikToks as well as a similar statement she posted on Instagram.”

Roan also told the outlet that fellow celebrities in the music industry have offered their support, including Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Hayley Williams, and Lady Gaga – who is a self-proclaimed “huge” Chappell Roan fan – and Boygenius’ Phoebe Bridgers.

“I’m not trying to name-drop,” she said. “I’m trying to tell you there are girls who are good people, who are helping other girls out. I’m name-dropping them because people just need to know that people are good people.”