Lady Gaga has announced that she’s a Chappell Roan fan because, at this point, who isn’t?

Mother has been the talk of the town at the Venice Film Festival, which she’s been attending to promote her upcoming movie with Joaquin Phoenix, Joker: Folie à Deux.

While singing autographs in Italy, the 38-year-old icon was asked if she was a fan of Chappell Roan.

“Yes! Huge!” the “Die With A Smile” singer emphasised in response.

Lady Gaga reveals she’s a huge Chappel Roan fan in a new video. pic.twitter.com/0Gusnj8NeH — Lady Gaga Now 🃏 (@ladygaganownet) September 4, 2024

“If I were Chappell, I’d just play this over and over again, like wdym one of my idols says she’s a huge fan of me? We love legends supporting icons,” one fan posted in response to the video on X.

Another wrote: “Mother loving her Daughter… ofc.”

“RELEASE THE COLLAB OMG,” someone else wrote.

Is the world even ready for a collaboration between these two hugely powerful vocalists? All of the LGBTQ+ people on Earth would simply implode.

Just like Gaga, “HOT TO GO!” hitmaker Chappell Roan has become renowned for her theatrical stage persona and larger-than-life performances.

Lady Gaga is seen arriving at the Venice Film Festival. (Getty)

When she’s not serving up fascinating bits of information during press conferences for her upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux, Gaga has stunned with her glamorous looks.

The Grammy winner arrived in Venice on Monday (2 September), hand in hand with her fiancé, wearing a black and white polka dot La Roxx minidress that features an elegant fabric bow on the front.

Her unmissable accessory? A massive, shining engagement ring.

Showing off the diamond, with sly hand placement, outlets have reported it seems to be an 8-carat, oval-cut diamond.

At the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony in Paris, Gaga confirmed her engagement to entrepreneur Michael Polansky. The pair have been dating for four years.

In Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux, she stars as Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck.

The film is set to follow Gaga’s Harley as she works as the psychiatrist at the Arkham Asylum during Arthur’s stay.

Through therapy sessions, the pair grow close and begin to fall in love, to the point that she is willing to help him escape.

Gaga has made a splash in the world of TV and film and following House of Gucci and A Star is Born, Joker: Folie à Deux is set to showcase her acting skills once more.