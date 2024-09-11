Olympian Gus Kenworthy shows off homemade jockstrap in NSFW post

Olympian Gus Kenworthy has shown off a homemade jockstrap, and enough cake to stock a bakery, in a not-safe-for-work (NSFW) post on Instagram.

We’re going to keep this cool, calm and collected. Gus Kenworthy, of silver Winter Olympic medal fame, has posted several very NSFW shots of himself sporting a homemade jockstrap he fashioned for Burning Man festival.

Has everyone recovered?

In scientific terms, Kenworthy explained via a series of now-expired Instagram Stories, the thought and design process behind a jacket made of Beanie Babies, and his realisation that he needed a jockstrap to match.

Image: @guskenworthy/ Instagram

The stories included the construction of the garment, and the modelling of the jockstrap, for the good of humanity. Further looks at the outfit have also been posted to Kenworthy’s Instagram.

“One last post because I know that everybody is starting to get Burnt-out, Man,” Kenworthy wrote.

Kenworthy also posted a video of himself riding a bicycle in nothing but the beanie-baby-clad jockstrap which is so explicit it can’t be embedded, and frankly we’re surprised Instagram hasn’t taken it down. Good for her – with ‘her’ being the bike.

The Olympian, who won a silver medal in men’s slopestyle at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi and came out as gay in 2015, was attending the legendary Burning Man festival in Black Rock Desert, Nevada.

The gays of X (formerly Twitter) have reacted with all the grace, dignity and decorum you’d expect, and some of the best reactions have provided just a much entertainment as the images themself.

One reacted to the video of Kenworthy riding his bicycle with the simple assertion that next year, they’d be attending the festival as a bike seat.

Another wrote (in all caps): “WHEN I DIE, PLEASE REINCARNATE ME AS THE STRAPS ACROSS GUS KENWORTHY’S [redacted] ASS CHEEKS.”

Ok I have now seen the Gus Kenworthy post and … pls, do not speak to me at this time pic.twitter.com/WUl59BkEJF — Kenny Belvin (@kennylbelvin) September 10, 2024

kinda love that gus kenworthy left the olympics and didn't gaf about the respectability habits expected of male celebrities and said u gonna see this fuzzy hole in this jock and what about it — von mars (@SatyrOnMars) September 10, 2024

“Gus Kenworthy I wasn’t aware of your game,” another mused.

As one final user wrote: “It’s so cool how Gus Kenworthy doesn’t spout any of that trite BS that gay athletes used to say about how ‘being gay doesn’t define me’ etc. Instead he’s just like, ‘Here’s my hot furry ass.'”

And for that, we thank him.

