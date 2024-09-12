RuPaul’s Drag Race champion and MTV VMAs presenter Sasha Colby has explained exactly how pop icon Chappell Roan became an ‘honorary Colby’.

The winner of Drag Race season 15 was presenting at the 2024 MTV Music Video Awards when she introduced the “Good Luck, Babe!” singer to the stage as “Your favourite drag queen’s favourite artist, my daughter, Chappell Roan!”

Chappell had previously paid tribute to Sasha Colby’s trademark phrase, “Your favourite drag queen’s favourite drag queen,” by calling herself, “Your favourite artist’s favourite artist,” and the pair performed together in July for the first time.

Speaking exclusively to PinkNews, Sasha explains exactly how the “clandestine” performance came about, and how Chappell Roan got to add a ‘Colby’ to her name by becoming the former Miss Continental‘s daughter.

sasha colby introducing chappell roan has me in tears. pic.twitter.com/KZfakA43uI — alexa (@glusong) September 12, 2024

“I made her daughter when we met!” Sasha reveals, referencing their July performance at the Capitol Hill Block Party. “I made her an honorary Colby, and she was so happy.”

“She was like: ‘I would love to be a Colby,’ and I was like: ‘You give Colby energy, for sure.'”

You may like to watch

The drag goddess also adds that her onstage jaunt wasn’t exactly planned, revealing: “We were like just going to go meet her and watch the show. And in the back of my head, I’m like, ‘I’m a drag queen. I’m going on stage.’ And she invited me on! She was so great.”

Chappell Roan & Sasha Colby dancing to ‘HOT TO GO!’ pic.twitter.com/4z5fMHsW9n — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 20, 2024

Sasha also pays tribute to Chappell’s talent and “authenticity” amidst a meteoric rise to fame.

“To know that she’s this singer-songwriter, whose vulnerability and amazing voice, and talent, I’ve loved for years… not having to conform to what the music industry says, that is the most amazing thing,” she says.

“Watching her stick to her guns and be like; ‘No, I’m going to authentically be myself, and I’m not going to be worried about record sales of if people like me,’ that authenticity is the thing that draws people to you.”

Sasha Colby has many offspring, including season 14’s Kerri Colby – and a secret member of the dynasty from the set of Drag Race.

Chappell Roan picked up the Best New Artist VMA at the 2024 ceremony, shouting out the “queer and trans people that fuel pop”, in her acceptance speech.