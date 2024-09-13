Former US president Donald Trump has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent weeks, from being sued by musician Jack White to becoming a meme with his “transgender illegal aliens” rant.

But some stories are coming from a source close to home: his lesbian niece Mary’s “family memoir” was published on Tuesday (10 September) and promises to reveal the “cold, selfish cruelty that has come to define the Trump family”.

So, who is Mary Trump and what is her relationship to the Republican presidential candidate?

Mary L Trump is a psychologist and author, the daughter of Donald Trump’s brother Fred Jr. She has been highly critical of her uncle and his politics, vocally supporting Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign.

In 2020, Mary told ABC News that Trump should resign from the presidency, calling him “utterly incapable of leading this country”, and that it’s “dangerous to allow him to do so”. After the attack on US Capitol on 6 January 2021, she called for him to be “barred from ever running for public office again”.

She has continued to rail against him as he runs for a second term, writing on Substack: “It’s deeply disturbing that somebody as unhinged and incoherent as Donald is allowed to run for the presidency in the first place.”

Her brother, Fred Trump III, has also disavowed his uncle, calling him “atomic crazy” and, has thrown his support behind vice-president Kamala Harris.

Mary Trump’s family memoir

Mary’s memoir, Who Could Ever Love You, reportedly delves into her relationship with her father, who struggled with alcoholism. The memoir follows on from 2020’s Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, which focused on Donald Trump himself.

In her most recent book, she reveals that she underwent therapy after Trump’s election win in 2016, reportedly telling her doctor in 2021: “I’m here because I lost control of my life. I’m here because the world has fallen away and I don’t know how to find my way back.

“I’m here because Donald Trump is my uncle.”

In the previous book, she said she that in 1997 she decided not to tell her grandmother and other immediate family members that she was going to marry a woman because her granny had recently referred to Elton John using the f-slur.

She is now divorced and lives with her 21-year-old daughter.

