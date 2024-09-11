During the Harris-Trump presidential debate, former President Trump claimed that his opponent wanted to carry out “transgender operations on illegal aliens” in prison – so here are our favourite examples.

Last night, Donald Trump made several interesting claims during the presidential debate against Democratic hopeful, (Brat-in–chief) and incumbent vice-president Kamala Harris.

Along with the false and derogatory claim that Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, had been stealing pets and eating them, and the lie that some states were “executing” babies after birth, the 45th POTUS said, in no uncertain terms, that Harris wants to perform “transgender operations on illegal aliens” in prison.

With that in mind, here are our favourite illegal aliens that give gender the middle finger – or we think are on the waiting list for a transgender operation – though we can’t attest to where they had them performed.

Note: This is – obviously – tongue-in-cheek, and we can’t confirm whether these (fictional) characters have actually had ‘transgender operations’ because they do not conform with society’s structures of gender (and neither should we).

“Now she wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison."



– Donald Trump on Kamala Harris during the presidential debate pic.twitter.com/K31GDQPBoe — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 11, 2024

Roger (American Dad)

As Wendy Williams once said, she’s an icon, she’s a legend, and she is the moment. Now, come on now.

The animated alien from adult comedy series American Dad, Roger has a track record of experimenting with what we mere humans call ‘gender’ – and is canonically non-binary and pansexual.

Roger has had a few fierce alter egos that would make Trump pass out from the sheer ‘trans operations on illegal aliens’ of it all. Trixie Mattel also anointed them a ‘drag icon’.

trump: “they want transgender operations on illegal aliens”



the illegal alien: #Debate2024 https://t.co/iyoMWpDSpm — cameron (@cambeserious) September 11, 2024

Xenomorph (Alien)

Our literal alien queen, the Xenomorph hails from the iconic Alien franchise, and she’s a stone cold baddie.

Some call her the endoparasitoid extraterrestrial species that serves as the astronaut-gobbling antagonist of the films, with a most recent appearance in Alien: Romulus – and others call her Mother.

Pictured below in a gown, we’re sure that Ms. Xeno Morph would have a few choice face-huggers for Donald Trump.

the aliens after their transgender operations pic.twitter.com/FD8LD6kAEQ — yolanda fister (@yolandafister) September 11, 2024

Pleakley (Lilo & Stitch)

Another animated icon, Pleakley, from the Lilo & Stitch franchise, is no stranger to giving the middle (long, green, probing) finger to gender.

A non-conforming legend, Pleakley loves a bit of blush, a wig and a cheeky gender-swap to aid their (often unsuccesful) espionage. While we’re absolutely aware that makeup and a wig do not a trans icon make, over the course of the franchise Pleakley assumes an outward feminine appearance more regularly. As is their right!

We can’t attest to the ‘illegality’ of their actions as a former member of the Galactic Federation – but Stitch is certainly on the wrong side of the law.

transgender operations on illegal aliens pic.twitter.com/glXG5ImZvS — trin (@lovelltrin) September 11, 2024

Lawrence Chaney’s stoned runway and Kandy Muse’s alien Judy (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

A double whammy here, both of these illegal transgender aliens stomped the runway in front of RuPaul’s judging panel on the way to the operating table.

While Kandy Muse’s appeared on season 13 during a ‘Beast’ runway, and came with its own bestie strapped to her back, Lawrence Chaney’s appeared on a ‘Stoned’ catwalk.

It’s important to note that while neither Kandy or Lawrence have join the growing list of Ru-Girls to come out as trans, the same can’t be said for their runways.

illegal transgender aliens on the way to their operation #Debate2024 pic.twitter.com/iMT7NEjrvy — 𝕗𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕔𝕖𝕤𝕔𝕒 (@frannypac) September 11, 2024

on my way to prison for surgery pic.twitter.com/E3CaB9c0fs — Lawrence Chaney (@ShadyLawrence) September 11, 2024

Superman (Justice League Action)

A lot of people are about to be real mad about this one, but it must be said.

In an episode of 2016 animated superhero programme Justice League Action, Superman (famously, an alien), gets hit with what appears to be a ‘trans laser’, which also sounds like Donald Trump’s worst nightmare

Superman becomes Superwoman with the help of the laser and beats the bad guys, and the patriarchy. Werk.

transgender operations on illegal aliens pic.twitter.com/S30NEDm9nb — victoria ♡ (@lanternsjordan) September 11, 2024

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.