Baby Reindeer’s trans breakout star Nava Mau has landed her next big screen role, and it’s in another of Netflix’s huge and famed thrillers, You.

According to Deadline, Mau will star in the fifth and final season of Penn Badgley’s psychological serial killer drama You, which began filming earlier this year.

The series follows Badgley as man of many lives Joe Goldberg, who has spent the past four seasons killing off his lovers, rivals, and anyone willing to cross him along the way.

Season four, which dropped on Netflix last March, saw Goldberg head to London after killing off his partner in crime, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), at the end of season three.

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in You season four. (Netflix)

While in the capital, Goldberg took on the alias of professor Jonathan Moore, as he attempted to track down his former lover, Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle).

While there, he fell for the aristocratic Kate Galvin (Charlotte Ritchie), and the season ended with the pair moving back to New York, where the first season was set.

The plot details for season five are currently tightly under wraps, but Deadline reports that Baby Reindeer star Nava Mau will play Detective Marquez, a character who is therefore likely to cross paths with Goldberg and his murderous streak.

Alongside Badgley, Gabriella and Ritchie, You season five will also star Orange Is The New Black actress Madeline Brewer, Pitch Perfect’s Anna Camp, and gay She-Hulk: Attorney at Law actor Griffin Matthews.

After previously being known largely for her role in HBO’s Generation, 2024 has so far seen Nava Mau propelled to new heights in terms of her star status.

She played a leading role in Richard Gadd’s hit Netflix stalker thriller Baby Reindeer, which has since become one of the most watched English-speaking series in the streamer’s history.

Nava Mau’s character Teri dates Donny (Richard Gadd) in Baby Reindeer. (Netflix)

Mau played Teri, a therapist and girlfriend to Gadd’s character Donny. As Donny experienced extreme harassment from pub punter Martha (Jessica Gunning), Teri became caught up in the fallout, enduring physical and verbal transphobic abuse from the stalker.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Baby Reindeer had received an impressive 11 nominations at this year’s Emmy Awards, including one for Nava Mau in the supporting actress in a limited or anthology series category.

Mau’s nomination made history too, as she became the first out trans actress to be nominated in a limited series or TV movie acting category.

“Unfortunately, the opportunities afforded to trans people and Latinas and all under-represented people have been extremely limited,” she told Entertainment Weekly after the nomination was announced.

“That has gotten in the way of us being able to grow in our craft and explore all we can be. So, it has been an honour from the very beginning, when I first read the script, to even consider that I could be a part of a story like this.

“I’m hopeful that I by no means will be the only [one] moving forward. I’m just honoured to get to celebrate this year.”

