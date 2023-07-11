Orange Is the New Black’s hottest lesbian relationships

From Big Boo’s “big hetero hello” to Crazy Eye’s love poem for Piper, Orange Is the New Black isn’t short of iconic lesbian relationships and hilarious gay moments.

To mark 10 years since the Emmy-winning series first burst onto Netflix in July 2013, we took a look back at the TV show’s best gay moments.

Here’s a rundown of the Netflix show’s iconic lesbian relationships.

Big Boo (Lea DeLaria) and her escapades

Big Boo, potentially TV’s greatest example of butch lesbian representation, often has flings in prison. She even participates in a competition with Nicky Nichols, judged by Chang, to see who can have sex with the most inmates. She also strikes up an unlikely friendship with “Pennsatucky” Doggett.

Brook Soso (Kimiko Glenn) and Poussey Washington (Samira Wiley)

The pair have their first encounter in season two while queuing in the lunch line. In season three, both characters are feeling lonely and join Norma’s cult. Later, in season four, it becomes clearer that they’ll become a couple as Soso shares more about her sexuality, explaining: “I like people, not genders.” Poussey agrees that they should label themselves “happy.”

In a tragic end to their beautiful lesbian relationship, Poussey looks over at Soso, and mouths the words, “I’m sorry, baby…” in what becomes the last moment they interact before Poussey is killed moments later.

Marisol ‘Flaca’ Gonzales (Jackie Cruz) and Maritza Ramos (Diane Guerrero)

Flaca and Maritza have an undeniably strong friendship in Litchfield. While fooling around in the kitchen one night, and worrying they are “wasting the best years of their lives” in prison, they share a long, steamy kiss before laughing it off.

Nicky Nichols (Natasha Lyonne) and Lorna Morello (Yael Stone)

In between Lorna “Morello” Muccio’s obsessive wedding planning with two different husbands, she has a long-term relationship with Nicky Nichols on the inside. From having sex in church to sneaking into the showers together, Morello and Nicky arguably have the hottest sex in Litchfield.

Nicky Nichols and Alex Vause (Laura Prepon)

It doesn’t last long, but Alex and Nicky didn’t hang around before getting busy in prison. After creating handmade presents for each other, they use Nicky’s mood board gift as a shield while they have sex in view of prison guards.

OITNB’s hottest couple? Soso and Poussey (Netflix/Orange Is the New Black)

Alex Vause and Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling)

Probably OITNB’s most iconic lesbian couple, but also probably the most annoying. Alex and Piper go to prison because of each other’s drug dealing and continue their toxic, fiery relationship once inside, with countless fights, break-ups and make-up sex.

Piper Chapman and Stella Carlin (Ruby Rose)

Ruby Rose’s famous entrance into the prison caused quite a stir among OITNB fans—as well as inside Litchfield. Piper recruits Stella as part of her secret gang making underwear and they hit it off. Just as Piper says she’s “waiting for someone to break the suspense,” Stella leans in for a kiss.

Piper Chapman and Suzanne ‘Crazy Eyes’ Warren (Uzo Aduba)

Suzanne, aka “Crazy Eyes,” and her obsessive crush on Piper led to many iconic lines in OITNB—including when Suzanne cries: “I threw my pie for you!” She nicknames Piper “Dandelion” and fantasies about their potential to become a “chocolate and vanilla swirl.”

Suzanne ‘Crazy Eyes’ Warren and Maureen Kukudio (Emily Althaus)

The pair start out flirting over Suzanne’s sci-fi erotica, Time Hump Chronicles, which she writes for drama class. Maureen becomes her number-one fan and even offers to help: “If you need to research the activities, I’d be happy to join you, as I have homo-proclivities.”

Crazy Eyes shares her love poem with Piper (Netflix/Orange Is the New Black)

Mercy Valduto (Katie Iacona) and Tricia Miller (Madeline Brewer)

Although we only saw them over one hot episode, Mercy and Tricia have hot chemistry. Even as Mercy walks toward freedom, she promises she’ll be back for Tricia.

Dayanara ‘Daya’ Diaz (Dascha Polanco) and Dominga ‘Daddy’ Duarte (Vicci Martinez)

After dating prison guard John Bennett, Dayanara “Daya” Diaz hooks up with Daddy, who first appears in season six. Their relationship begins when Daddy flirtatiously offers her a Snickers bar but later supplies her with drugs.

Poussey and Tasha ‘Taystee’ Jefferson (Danielle Brooks)

While Poussey and Taystee never have a full-on lesbian relationship, their unbreakable bond as friends could perhaps be interpreted as queer friendship. After Poussey paints Taystee’s toenails in bed, the pair fool around and kiss. When the kiss ends, however, Taystee apologies and says, “I’m not…” and the pair hug it out instead.