Agatha All Along star Joe Locke has said that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is ‘behind the times’ when it comes to LGBTQ+ representation on screen.

With 34 films having been released since 2008’s Iron Man – and another 10 television series, excluding Agatha All Along – the Marvel Cinematic Universe is lacklustre when it comes to LGBTQ+ characters, to say the least.

Thor: Ragnarok‘s Valkyrie is ‘canonically bisexual’, but a kissing scene was cut from the 2017 film. Eternals character Phastos, played by Bryan Tyree Henry, was the first out and proud gay superhero – and plans for a sequel have since been scrapped. Even a blink-and-you’ll miss it moment between Michael Coel’s Dora Milaje warrior and her girlfriend ended up on the cutting room floor in some territories.

It’s no surprise, therefore, that Joe Locke, who plays the ambiguously named ‘Teen’ in WandaVision spinoff Agatha All Along, has termed the franchise as “behind the times”.

Speaking to Digital Spy, the Heartstopper star explained: “”It’s great. I think Marvel has been behind the times in bringing in queer characters, which, you know is more because the characters and their stories, don’t really delve into their personal lives as much.”

‘Teen’ has been confirmed by Locke to be openly queer, with that part of his identity integral to his character; something that Locke is proud of

You may like to watch

“What I love about ‘Teen’ is his queerness is a big part of him and is celebrated, but also not the only facet of him. He’s got lots of lots of sides of his personality, which is really great.”

Agatha All Along co-star Sasheer Zamata exclusively told PinkNews that she hopes the ‘found family’ aspect of the show will resonate with the queer community.

“I do think there’s a lot of queerness in witches, and being a witch, being the ‘other’, you’re cast out by nature, and you’re pushed aside for many reasons,” she explained.

“There’s something to creating your own community and using the magic within. The reason that you are different is the reason that you’re special.

“I love that the show shows so many different types of witches and so many different types of people. We have different ages, different races, different types of love being displayed. It’s really special.

“I think a lot of people will get a lot from it, but also I hope that queer audiences like it.”

Agatha All Along is available to stream on Disney+ now.