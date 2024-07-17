Heartstopper star Joe Locke has confirmed that he will be playing a gay teen named, well, Teen in the “dark” and “scary” new Marvel series, Agatha All Along.

WandaVision spin-off Agatha All Along follows Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness, as she attempts to regain her powers following her stand-off with Wanda Maximoff at the end of the original Disney+ series.

The battle with Wanda saw Agatha confined to the town of Westview and trapped in her nosy suburban housewife persona.

In the show’s first trailer, released last week, fans learnt that Agatha is now working as a detective, and the discovery of a body leads her to begin her fight to get her powers back.

Joe Locke in Agatha All Along. (Marvel/Disney+)

Her journey sees her convene a coven of witches, including Locke’s Teen, with stars including Patti LuPone and Aubrey Plaza also playing witches on her side.

Speaking to Rolling Stone UK, Locke confirmed that Teen is, as fans have long suspected, going to be an out queer character.

“The way [Teen’s sexuality is] explored in the show is very truthful and very positive,” he shared, though he insisted his queerness won’t be the main focus.

“His sexuality is just one part of the character,” he said.

Ahead of the trailer, fans were convinced that Locke would be playing Wiccan, one of Marvel’s leading gay superheroes and one of Wanda’s twin sons.

However the trailer confirmed Locke’s character and Agatha to be on pretty good terms, which would have been unlikely if he were Wiccan, given Agatha’s relationship with his mother.

With Locke’s confirmation that he’s playing Teen, fans can finally – we assume – put to bed their assumption that his character is an iteration of Wiccan.

During his chat with Rolling Stone UK, Joe Locke also explained that it’s Teen who helps Agatha break out of Wanda’s curse, as he helps her embark along the Witches’ Road.

Joe Locke and Kathryn Hahn in Agatha All Along. (Marvel/Disney+)

“We gather a coven and a very unlikely group of women and me – which is my life in general – get on the Witches’ Road. Then magic, fun, and mystery prevails,” he teased, adding that fans can expect “twists and turns” and “different subgenres of comedy”.

“It’s a dark comedy about witches. It’s not what you would usually expect from a Marvel series,” he continued.

“It’s definitely darker. It’s actually a little bit scary, which is good. I think it’s a great start for a new journey within the MCU of exploring different types of characters that aren’t like Iron Man or Captain America. It’s a new type of superhero, which I think is exciting.”

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along will be released on Disney+ on 18 September, with the remaining seven episodes airing through to November.