Married At First Sight UK (MAFS UK) is finally back on our screens, with a fair chunk of LGBTQ+ representation, and even more LGBTQ+ drama.

After last year’s season introduced the British public to Ella Morgan, MAFS UK’s first ever trans bride, the newly-arrived season nine has blessed us with lesbian wives – and they’re already bringing confrontations and conflama.

Monday night’s (16 September) premiere episode saw 31-year-old fitness coach Eve meet 30-year-old lettings operator coordinator Charlie, and on Tuesday, they said their vows.

But sadly, last night’s episode (18 September) suggested that there is already trouble in paradise for the newlyweds, as the pair continued their whirlwind romance with a honeymoon to Mexico – but they ended up spending two nights separately after several heated arguments.

The tensions started when Eve suggested that she was overwhelmed by the attention Charlie was giving her, with the couple having previously expressed that they go at different paces in a relationship.

While in the pool, Eve told Charlie to “chill out” with the affection she was offering, and went on to tell producers that she likes her own space.

Eve (left) and Charlie (right) on the wedding day on MAFS UK. (Channel 4)

Charlie didn’t take well to the request, leaving the pool and telling the show bosses that Eve is “clearly not as committed as me”.

Eve then decided to get her own room for the night, leaving Charlie in the dark about the future of their relationship.

While they attempted to reconcile the following day, with Eve apologising for abandoning Charlie, the latter was obviously still hurt as she expressed being made to feel “like sh*t” and describing Eve’s behaviour and them going to bed on an argument as a “massive red flag”.

“That’s not what marriage is in my eyes,” Charlie said, telling Eve: “I just don’t want you to push me out.”

Despite seemingly having talked things over, Eve decided once again to sleep solo for the night, with Charlie left feeling neglected again. Another argument ensued, this time more heated and with raised voices, and Eve decided to take further space away from her wife.

Eve (left) and Charlie (right) are the second ever lesbian couple on Married at First Sight UK. (Channel 4/E4)

This time, it was uncertain whether they would be able to kiss and make up, as Charlie announced in a cliffhanger ending that she would be leaving the show for good.

It would be a huge shame if Charlie did decide to exit once and for all, considering she and Eve are only the second ever lesbian couple to grace the MAFS UK experiment.

At least things went better for the first sapphic couple in the show’s history – Jenna Robinson and Zoe Clifton in 2022 – as they announced back in June that they are to tie the knot for real this time.

Married At First Sight UK airs at 9pm BST on E4, Monday through to Friday. It’s also available to stream on Channel 4 streaming.

