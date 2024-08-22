Celebs Go Dating is back, people! And Married at First Sight UK star Ella Morgan had the sweetest reaction to her date accepting that she’s trans.

The Channel 4 reality dating series returned on 19 August and features a new cast of celebrities looking for love under the tutelage of dating coaches Paul C Brunson and Anna Williamson – and receptionist Tom Read Wilson.

The cast features the MAFS star and Gogglebox’s Stephen Webb alongside pop star Jamelia, Love Island‘s Chris Taylor, Helen Flanagan, who played Rosie Webster in Coronation Street and Made in Chelsea star Tristan Phipps.

It’s fair to say that Morgan hasn’t had the most luck with relationships in the past. The star first married fellow reality star Nathanial Valentino, who alleged he was “manipulated” into marrying Morgan.

Morgan later met her ex JJ Slater on the show and they, controversially, decided to date. Although, the pair eventually broke up during the finale and decided to move on as friends.

Now, it seems that the tide has shifted in the activist’s favour. After initially being rejected during the first dating mixer on the show, Morgan decided to go on a date with Reece.

You may like to watch

Morgan opened up about being trans, and asked her date, “Have you ever met someone like me?” Reece responded by admitting that he had previously had a romantic encounter with a trans woman, and, rightly, accepts the trans community.

“I’ve been with trans women before, well, a trans woman before,” he told the reality star. “I’ve slept with a trans woman,” he clarified.

He continued: “At the end of the day, if I’m happy and she was like, ‘it was on’, then it was on. Like, she’s a good laugh.”

Morgan then asked if Reece would be “embarrassed” to date a trans woman. To this, Reece then responded: “Why would I?”

Morgan then asked, “What would your family say?” Reece responded, “Not a lot, really. With me, everyone knows what I’m like, if I want to do something, I’m going to do it.

“You are who you are now, and that’s all I care about,” he concluded, Ella’s happiness visible by the smile on her face. She later told the camera: “He sees me as a person and that’s all I want.”

Celebs Go Dating continues on 22 August at 9 pm on Channel 4.