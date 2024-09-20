The Squid Game season two trailer is finally here, and it looks like Seong Gi-hun and more players are returning to the arena for some brutal games.

It seems we’ve been waiting an eternity for the follow-up to the hugely popular K-drama, which took the world by storm in 2021. Three years later, the highly anticipated second season is set to return on Netflix.

The streaming gods have heard our cries, as the 20 September Squid Game season two teaser has landed. The teaser picks up from the season one finale, which saw Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) scrapping his plans to move to the US in favour of returning to The Island, which he narrowly escaped.

The short trailer sees Gi-hun returning to his Player 456 uniform amongst other players, eagerly awaiting their cash prize and inevitably, death.

The official synopsis reads: “Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 gave up going to the States and comes back with a new resolution in his mind. Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 456 billion won.”

Series two is set to see actor Jung-jae returning as the sole survivor of his games, as well as Lee Byung-hun and Gong Yoo returning as the Front Man and The Salesman, respectively. Meanwhile, Wi Ha-jun, who plays police officer Hwang Jun-ho, is also confirmed for season two.

New actors in the series include Yim Si-wan (The Attorney, Emergency Declaration), Kang Ha-neul (Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet), Park Gyu-young (Attack the Gas Station), Kang Ae-sim (Kim Ji-young: Born 1982), Lee David (The Terror Live), Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yuri and Won Ji.

Season one director, writer and producer Hwang Dong Hyuk is also returning to the series for the second season.

Squid Game, which rose to worldwide fame, sees people financially struggling and competing against each other in fatal games to win a life-changing amount of money. The thriller series sheds light on the moral and ethical limits of the human race and shows just how far people would go to change their lives.

Squid Game season two is set to land on Netflix on 26 December.