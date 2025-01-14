Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae has revealed that he has seen fan videos featuring his character, Seong Gi-hun (aka Player 456), and Front Man (aka Player 001), played by Lee Byung-hun.

Both actors returned for season two of the hit dystopian Netflix series, with Seong infiltrating the competition to put an end to the game once and for all, while antagonist Front Man joined as Player 001, with his exact motives unclear.

Despite the clear antagonism between the characters, some fans have deemed their chemistry to have enemies-to-lovers energy and have even gone as far as to create fan edits depicting the pair as gay lovers.

In an interview posted on the Squid Game TikTok account, the interviewer showed Jung-jae a few clips, describing them as having “slightly erotic vibes” and portraying a “gaze of love” between the characters.

Lee Jung-jae reveals he has seen fan edits shipping his ‘Squid Game’ character (456) with Lee Byung-hun’s character (001). pic.twitter.com/JuSxL6RLSp — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 11, 2025

Jung-jae said he has seen the videos before.

The interview clip was shared on X/Twitter by PopBase, where it attracted more than 500,000 views, with some people urging the creators to create “a sequel that explores this ship” and saying “they’d make a cute couple”.

Some were convinced that Jung-jae himself was shipping his character, pointing to how “happy” he looked while watching the fan edits.

You may like to watch

The interviewer went on to say that he showed the same clips to Byung-hun, who was “a bit shocked”.

Byung-hun has previously addressed the fact that fans were hoping the two characters would kiss.

“I thought they were joking around but I’m not really sure what that’s about. I’m not uncomfortable [with it] but I wouldn’t say I feel particularly good either.”

Videos urging the pair to kiss, or finding romantic moments between the two characters, are all over TikTok, many of them having been seen more than three million times.

However, given how season two ends, any potential relationship would have to overcome some huge obstacles.

Meanwhile, series Hwang Dong-hyuk has teased that Squid Game;s third and final season, which was filmed back-to-back with season two, could be released as early as summer 2025.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.



