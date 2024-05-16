Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae gives a major update on the second series

Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae has given fans a major update on the second season’s release date, and we can’t wait any longer.

It seems we’ve been waiting an eternity for the follow-up to the K-drama, which took the world by storm in 2021. But now, the actor behind the main character Seong Gi-hun – perhaps better known as Player 456 – has brought fans up to speed on when they can expect the second season to land on Netflix.

But it seems we won’t need to wait much longer for the Squid Game season two release date, as Jung-jae told Business Insider via an interpreter that season two “will be released in December”.

Representatives for Netflix did not respond to the outlet’s request for comment.

The first series follows a group of desperate players in the race for 45.6 billion won (around £26.3 million) competing via a slew of traditional South Korean children’s games. The players that lose the game, also lose their lives. Every time a player dies, the prize money also increases until just one victor is left.

The series was a huge hit for the streaming platform and became the most-viewed show by hours viewed. It went on to be nominated for 14 Emmys in 2022, winning six categories, including outstanding directing from Hwang Dong-hyuk.

You may like to watch

Netflix renewed the show for a second season, including with main actor Lee, in June 2022, before the wave of Hollywood writer strikes hit other shows. The streaming site also launched a reality competition spinoff series, Squid Game: The Challenge.

Lee is also set to appear in Disney+’s The Acolyte. The Leslye Headland-created series takes place in the continuation of the Star Wars Skywalker Saga.

According to the official synopsis: “An investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems…”

The Acolyte premieres on 4 June on Disney+.