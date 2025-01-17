The official portraits of President-Elect Donald Trump and Vice President-Elect JD Vance have been released, and it’s safe to say, the internet has thoughts.

Both Trump and Vance will be sworn in on Inauguration Day, which will take place this Monday (20 January). Ahead of the Inauguration – which is set to see a series of stars performing at the event – Trump’s presidential portrait and Vance’s have been released.

The President-elect sports a serious expression in his new presidential portrait. (Trump-Vance Transition Team)

Both Trump and Vance are pictured wearing blue suits, white shirts and blue ties, while Trump sports a small US flag pin on his lapel. Vance crosses his arms and smiles while looking at the camera, which is a stark difference from Trump’s respective portrait.

Reacting to Trump’s presidential portrait, social media users have reflected on the striking similarities between the new image, and his 2023 mugshot from Fulton County Jail. At the time, he was famously charged with attempting to overturn the 2020 election result to President Joe Biden in the state of Georgia, which Trump denied.

Onlookers reflected on the similarities between Trump’s presidential portrait, and his 2023 mugshot. (Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

Others compared the difference in expression from Trump’s smiling 2017 presidential portrait to his current image and Squid Game’s Seong Gi-hun’s differing profile icons in seasons one and two. The character, played by actor Lee Jung-jae, famously smiles in the first image from the games and opts to keep a serious expression the second time around.

“Same energy,” one social media user wrote, sharing both images of Trump and Seong Gi-hun. “His second presidential term,” quipped another.

Same energy pic.twitter.com/RDQq4V1Jrt — Daily Dose of X (@schuld_eth) January 16, 2025

Trump’s previous presidential portrait, however, was not released until nine months after he and his former Vice President Mike Pence spent nine months in office. Next week, Trump will take the oath of office at the US Capitol in Washington D.C.

It will mark the official start of his second, non-consecutive second term as president. It’s set to be a grand affair, and will feature performances from the likes of Carrie Underwood, Village People and Rascal Flatts.