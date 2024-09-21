RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage has joined the cast of a new BBC comedy series.

The LGBTQ+ favourite will feature in the BBC Three’s Smoggie Queens, which is described as an “out and out comedy”, focusing on a group of friends who “are fiercely proud of their north eastern town of Middlesbrough and their small pocket of the LGBTQ+ community”.

It is written by Phil Dunning, who also stars as the “volatile” Dickie, while Mark Benton plays drag queen Mam, Alexandra Mardell is Lucinda, and Patsy Lowe is Sal. Elijah Young takes the role of newcomer Stewart.

Visage is among the supporting cast, alongside Ted Lasso star Bill Fellows and Charlotte Riley, known for playing May Carleton in Peaky Blinders. Also expect to see former BBC presenter Steph McGovern, and Michael Mather, who appeared in two episodes of Russell T Davies’ searing Aids drama It’s a Sin.

“Filming Smoggie Queens was an absolute joy,” Visage said. “I am so excited for everyone to meet Elaine, an uptight office assistant, who I had so much fun playing. Wait until you meet her.”

Visage described the script as brilliant, and called the costumes “amazing,” adding that she loved the atmosphere of Middlesbrough. “I’m an official Smoggie now,” she proclaimed.

Michelle Visage will be seen in the new BBC Three comedy. (Getty)

Visage has served as a judge on Drag Race since season three, in 2011. She has been an out and proud advocate of the LGBTQ+ community throughout her career, despite struggling with her own sexuality.

In 2021, Visage told The Sydney Morning Herald that she had had sexual experiences with men and women, but felt it “would be rude to bisexuals” to identify as queer because she has never had a relationship with a woman.

“Sexual relationships, but never relationships,” she said. “But gender never really mattered to me. It was just: ‘I think you’re hot’. Simple as that.”

Dunning said he felt “stupidly lucky” to be starring alongside an “incredibly talented cast”, adding: “They were an absolute dream to work with and I’m in awe and adulation of every one of them.”

Riley also expressed her excitement, saying: “Not sure I’ve met a more funny and fabulous cast. We had the best laugh ever making this show and I can’t wait to watch it. Just so, so grateful I got to be a part of it.”

