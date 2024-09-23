X Factor star Jaymi Hensley has confirmed his fiancé Oliver Marmon’s funeral will take place on what should have been their wedding day.

Hair artist Marmon was pronounced dead on 11 August aged 33, after falling from a window at the Hind Hotel in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.

On Monday (23 September), Hensley, who rose to fame in 2012 as a member of The X Factor group Union J, confirmed that his partner will be laid to rest on Tuesday (24 September).

The pair were set to marry after almost 15 years together on what is now the date of Marmon’s funeral.

An inquest in Northampton earlier this month stated Marmon’s provisional cause of death as “head injuries pending further tests” and adjourned the hearing until March 2025.

A murder investigation was opening in the immediate aftermath of the incident, but police concluded their inquiries and said the death was no longer being treated as suspicious.

‘Tomorrow should have been the happiest day of our lives’

In a heartbreaking update about Marmon’s funeral, Hensley shared on instagram that he will bury his fiancé on what should’ve been his wedding day.

Alongside a photo of the pair together when they were younger, Hensley wrote: “This is the first photo from the night I met you! Tomorrow should have been the happiest day of our lives, we should have been saying our vows and saying ‘I do’, but instead it will be the day I lay you to rest.”

Still grieving, Hensley, added: “I will never be ready, I miss you so much! I love you more than I’ve ever loved any one.”

Comments under the post have flooded Hensley with love and support for the star.

One person wrote: “Thinking of you all, he’s going to always be by your side in spirit and you will give him the best send off tomorrow.”

Another commented: “Just heartbreaking, I cannot begin to imagine your pain. Know that my thoughts and love are with you and all who knew him. We are all with you now and going forwards.”

Following Marmon’s tragic death Hensley has posted several tributes to him on Instagram.

In one, dated 12 September, he wrote: “A month since you since you were taken, a month of existing without you , that’s all I’m doing existing , I wish you were here.”

