Former Union J singer Jaymi Hensley has shared a statement following the death of his fiancé Oliver Marmon.

Marmon was pronounced dead on Sunday evening (11 August) after falling from a window at the Hind Hotel in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.

The 33-year-old hair stylist was due to marry Hensley, who rose to fame in 2012 as a member of The X Factor group Union J, next month. They met as teenagers and had been together almost 15 years.

Hensley has now released a statement, thanking his fans for their support and condolences, the Daily Mail reported.

Olly Marmon (L) and Union J singer Jaymi Hensley were due to marry in September. (Instagram/@JaymiHensley)

“Jaymi Hensley would like to thank [you for] all the love, messages and prayers sent to him over the loss of his beautiful fiancé Oliver Marmon,” it reads.

“At this time, the family would like the media to respect the privacy of Jaymi and Oliver’s family while they mourn [their] loss.”

Northamptonshire Police initially launched a murder investigation, and arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with the incident. However, officers later said he had been released without charge and Marmon’s death was no longer being treated as suspicious.

Following their son’s death, Marmon’s mother Julie and father Leigh shared moving tributes to their “special” and “caring” child.

Oliver Marmon died after falling from a hotel window. (northants.police.uk)

“I can’t believe I am having to write this. No mother should have to do this,” Julie said. “The relationship I had with Oliver was so special, he was my best friend. We spoke every day. He called me mummy, he used to call me his guardian angel.

“Oliver was so caring, loving, quiet and always put others before himself. He was a very talented hairdresser, it was a passion he took seriously. More recently, he had been working with his stepdad Steve gardening and loved it. He was spiritual and loved the outdoors.”

Dad Leigh said: “I would give my life to have saved yours. I am struggling with every emotion you can think of: grief, anger, guilt.

“Your life was too short but you squeezed so much into it. You were so kind-hearted, a gentle soul who was so beautiful inside and out.”

Hensley’s Instagram has been flooded with fans offering their condolences.