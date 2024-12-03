Gay X Factor star George Shelley has revealed surgeons accidentally cut a major artery in his mouth while he underwent surgery to remove his tonsils.

The Union J singer was stuck in hospital for a week earlier this year, coinciding with bandmate Jaymi Hensley mourning the death of his fiancé Oliver Marmon.

“It’s been a really tough year, to be honest,” Shelley admitted. “I had my tonsils out and my artery was cut in two. I was in hospital for a week.

“I lost a lot of blood and during that I was bereaved, my bandmate’s fiancé Olly, and dealing with grief again,” he told The Sun.

George Shelley has shared that surgery left his major artery “cut in two”. (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Shelley’s sister Harriet died in 2017 after suffering major head injuries in a road accident, prompting him to film BBC documentary George Shelly: Learning to Grieve.

Hensley’s partner Marmon, a hair stylist, was pronounced dead on 11 August aged 33, after falling from a window at the Hind Hotel in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire. His funeral took place in September on what would have been his wedding day.

Following Marmon’s tragic death Hensley posted several tributes to him on Instagram.

Olly Marmon (L) and Union J singer Jaymi Hensley were set to marry. (Instagram/@JaymiHensley)

In one, dated 12 September, he wrote: “A month since you since you were taken, a month of existing without you , that’s all I’m doing existing , I wish you were here.”

Shelley, who appeared on the ninth series of the talent show, 12 years ago, added that he was “so proud” of Hensley.

You may like to watch

“He’s kept working. He’s creating happiness for himself by performing and that’s what Olly loved with Jaymi. He was a rock for me during my grief and I want to be that for him.”

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.







