Oliver Marmon, the fiancé of former Union J band member Jaymi Hensley, has died after falling from a hotel window in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.

Officers attended the scene at the Hind Hotel at approximately 11:30pm BST on Sunday, 11 August, but paramedics sadly pronounced the 33-year-old hair artist dead approximately an hour later.

Mr Marmon, known as Olly, was engaged to 34-year-old singer Jaymi Hensley, who rose to fame as a member of boy band Union J in 2012 after the group appeared on the ninth season of The X Factor. The band ultimately came in fourth place.

Hensley and Marmon were set to marry next month after almost 15 years together.

In a statement, Northamptonshire Police said that the results of a preliminary post-mortem examination showed that Mr Marmon died from injuries sustained due to a fall from height.

The force initially launched a murder investigation in order to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, with a 34-year-old man being arrested in connection with his death.

The man was held in custody and questioned by detectives after being arrested under suspicion of murder, but he has since been released without charge, and Marmon’s death is no longer being treated as such.

Oliver Marmon, a 33-year-old hair artist, died after falling from a hotel window. (www.northants.police.uk)

Leading the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell said: “It is only right that an incident such as this is treated with the utmost seriousness, to make sure we have done all we can to understand what has happened and to get the answers those left behind need and want.

“In Olly’s case I can confirm the evidence we have examined did not support his death as a homicide, which has now been further confirmed by the results of the preliminary forensic post-mortem report.”

Following the death of her son, Marmon’s mother Julie shared an emotional statement about her “special” and “caring” child and the close bond they shared.

“I can’t believe I am having to write this. No mother should have to do this. The relationship I had with Oliver was so special, he was my best friend. We spoke every single day. He called me mummy, he used to call me his guardian angel,” she wrote.

“Oliver was so caring, loving, quiet and always put others before himself. He was a very talented hairdresser, and it was a passion he took seriously.

“More recently he had been working with his stepdad Steve gardening and loved it so much. He was spiritual and loved the outdoors.”

Olly Marmon (left) and Union J singer Jaymi Hensley (right) met when they were teenagers. (Instagram/@JaymiHensley)

His father, Leigh, also paid tribute to his son, describing him as “so beautiful inside and out”.

“I would give my life to have saved yours,” he wrote. “I am struggling with every emotion you can think of, grief, anger, guilt, the list goes on.

“Your life was too short, but you squeezed so much into it. You were so kind-hearted, a gentle soul who was just so beautiful inside and out.”

Writing on Instagram last September to celebrate their fourteen-year anniversary, Hensley described Marmon as “his strength”.

“14 years together and 1 year until ‘I do’. Happy anniversary,” he wrote.

“I think of many beautiful quotes when I think of our relationship so far, but one that really sums it all up for me is from Her Late Majesty QE2, ‘He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years’. I love you irrevocably and so excited that in 365 days we will finally be Mr&Mr.”

Olly Marmon and Jaymi Hensley entered into a relationship when they were both teenagers, several years prior to Hensley finding nationwide fame via The X Factor.

Hensley’s social media has been inundated with emotional tributes and condolences from fans.

Specially trained officers are supporting Mr Marmon’s family, and they have asked for privacy at this difficult time.

