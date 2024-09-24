Coldplay ticket prices revealed for their 2025 UK tour dates

Coldplay ticket prices have been confirmed for their 2025 UK stadium tour dates.

The band will headline their only European shows next summer at London’s Wembley Stadium and Hull’s Craven Park Stadium.

It’s part of their ongoing Music of the Spheres Tour, which will see them perform in Hull on 18-19 August and London on 22-23 August, 26-27 August and 30-31 August.

The tour began in 2022 and has sold more than nine million tickets worldwide, with the group performing hits like “Yellow”, “Viva la Vida”, “A Sky Full of Stars”, “Fix You” and many more.

Tickets for their only European shows of 2025 are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale this week.

Below you can find out everything you need to know about Coldplay ticket prices and on-sale information.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

What are the Coldplay ticket prices for their UK tour?

These are the confirmed prices by Ticketmaster and Gigs and Tours for the group’s shows at Wembley Stadium, and they include booking fees. However more fees may be added on during checkout by the ticket agents.

General admission standing – £112.75

Seated tickets – £57.75-£195.25

VIP packages including early entry – from £220

Infinity tickets – £52.25

The exact prices for their shows in Hull are yet to be confirmed, but fans can expect a similar price point for standing and seated tickets.

What are Coldplay Infinity Tickets?

Infinity Tickets are a limited number of tickets release for every Coldplay show to give fans the chance to attend the Music Of The Spheres World Tour at a low price.

They cost £20 per ticket and must be brought in pairs. Infinity Tickets are randomly allocated anywhere in the venue, “from the back row to the floor to the best seat in the house”.

It’s been confirmed that they will be made available on Friday, 22 November for the London and Hull dates.

Fans can sign up via infinity.coldplay.com to receive an alert ahead of Infinity Tickets sales.

Can I still get presale tickets?

Yes, fans have until 11:59pm BST on 24 September to pre-order their album from the official store to receive presale access.

Once you’ve done this you will be emailed with a link to the ticket provider and an early access code from 5pm BST on Wednesday, 25 September.

Access to presale tickets will then open at 9am BST on Thursday, 26 September.

They’ll then go on general sale at 9am on Friday, 27 September via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.