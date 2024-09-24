Kylie Minogue ticket prices revealed for the ‘Tension Tour’

Kylie Minogue ticket prices have been confirmed for her upcoming Tension Tour.

The pop icon recently announced details of the headline world tour and new album, Tension II.

She will stop off in Australia, Asia and the UK, with dates across North America and Europe to be announced soon.

The UK leg of the tour includes shows in Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Liverpool, Sheffield, Nottingham and Birmingham, with two nights at London’s O2 Arena.

Fans can expect to hear material from 2023’s Tension as well as follow-up album, Tension II, which is due for release on 18 October.

Plus, of course her greatest hits spanning from her 1988 debut to Fever to Aphrodite and “Padam Padam”.

Ahead of Kylie Minogue tickets going on sale this week, you can find out everything you need to know about prices below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

What are the Kylie Minogue ticket prices?

It’s been confirmed that tickets for Kylie Minogue’s UK arena tour will be priced at the following:

Standard seated tickets – £75.50 – £189.00

Tension VIP Package – £349

Love Train VIP Package – £299

The Tension VIP Package includes a top price reserved seated floor or lower-level ticket, VIP priority check-in and tour pack with commemorative lanyard.

The Love Train VIP Package includes a second price reserved seated floor or lower-level ticket, VIP priority check-in and tour pack with commemorative lanyard.

The official ticket price breakdown for standard seated tickets will be confirmed during the presale.

How do I get tickets?

Fans who pre-ordered the album from her official store will receive access a presale from 10am on 25 September.

Those who signed up will receive presale details from 1pm on 24 September, so check your inbox including your junk folder.

The general sale will then begin at 10am on 27 September via Ticketmaster.

For other presales taking place you can check your local listing below.

The UK leg of the tour will take place next May and stop off at the following cities: