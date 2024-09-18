Kylie Minogue teases world tour dates announcement

Kylie Minogue has teased a world tour announcement – and this is everything we know so far.

The pop icon posted a short black and white clip to her social media channels, hinting at an upcoming world tour announcement.

The reel features the singer in front of a world map, where she points to the likes of North America and Australia, before the words “Tomorrow” pop-up on the screen.

After months of speculation, this has led to fans expecting tour dates, with one commenting: “ITS A MAP, ITS A WORLD TOUR.”

Somebody else wrote: “With the map reference it has to be a world tour, how exciting!!! Gosh she is amazing.”

You may like to watch

Another referenced her most recent albums (which are yet to be toured by the singer), saying: “THE DISCO TENSION TOUR!”.

The singer has played a number of European festivals, but hasn’t toured since 2019. (Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

It would mark her first headline world tour in a number of years, as the singer has only performed a number of festivals over the past few years.

This included a headline set at British Summer Time in Hyde Park and Budapest’s Sziget earlier this year and BBC Radio 2’s In the Park in 2023.

She also headlined a 20-date residency in Las Vegas between November 2023 and May 2024, performing her biggest hits and tracks from recent album, Tension.

She last toured back in 2019 in support of her greatest hits album, Step Back in Time: The Definitive Collection.

This included dates in Belgium, Poland, Spain, Brazil and the UK, as well as the coveted Legends slot at Glastonbury Festival.

But much to fans disappointment, she’s yet to tour her 2020 album, Disco and 2023’s Tension across the globe.

However it looks like the singer is readying a big announcement for 19 September, so watch this space as we’ll have all the latest ticket news and updates.

Share your thoughts about a Kylie Minogue tour! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.